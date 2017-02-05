Trump Poised to Exploit Obama Drone Program

Michael Hughes: Former President Barack Obama left behind for his predecessor a covert extrajudicial drone targeting program that affords the executive unchecked power to employ American military force anywhere in the world with little to no accountability or congressional oversight. The type of program that secretly makes Dick Cheney jealous. In other words, Obama left the perfect tool for the New York billionaire and reality television star to achieve his stated foreign policy objectives in Afghanistan and beyond– or so Trump likely thinks. Click here to read more.