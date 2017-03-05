Trump Must Resist Futile Escalation of War in Afghanistan

Michael Hughes: President Donald Trump wants the United States to prevail in more wars, like the good old days. This is a dangerous mindset in the face of the unwinnable conflict in Afghanistan, especially given Trump has surrounded himself with security advisors eager to boost troop levels and hawks in Congress willing to fund their designs. However, even if Washington deployed one million troops to Afghanistan for 100 years, the United States would still never “win” for reasons that have nothing to do with the size of America’s military footprint. Click here to read more (external link).