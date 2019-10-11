Trump: It Is Time To Pull U.S. Troops Out Of Afghanistan

Ariana: U.S. President Donald Trump stressed that it is time bring U.S. troops back home from Afghanistan. Speaking at his campaign rally in Minneapolis, Mr. Trump said, “We were supposed to be in Afghanistan for a short period of time. We’re now going to be there for close to 19 years. It’s time to bring them home.” However, experts and former U.S. military commanders believe that a withdrawal from Afghanistan should be under specific conditions. Click here to read more (external link).

