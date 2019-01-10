The U.S. Spent $8 Billion on Afghanistan’s Air Force. It’s Still Struggling.

The New York Times: Eleven years after the United States began building an air force for Afghanistan at a cost now nearing $8 billion, it remains a frustrating work in progress, with no end in sight. Some aviation experts say the Afghans will rely on American maintenance and other support for years. Such dependence could complicate President Trump’s moves to extricate the United States from the 17-year-old war against Taliban insurgents — a war in which they lately appear to be gaining ground. Click here to read more (external link).

