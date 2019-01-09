The U.S. Isn’t Really Leaving Syria and Afghanistan

The Atlantic: Even if American troops come home in a timely fashion, they will likely return before long. In conventional campaigns against foreign countries, such as World War II, war and peace are clearly defined. The United States gears up for the fight and battles the enemy, there’s a surrender ceremony, and then the troops come home and Americans close the book. But in the modern era of complex civil wars and counterterrorism operations, a world power like the United States never really leaves. Click here to read more (external link).