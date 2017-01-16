The Sordid Tale Of SEAL Team 6 In Afghanistan: Killing An MI6 Agent Was Just The Beginning

Mint Press News: A recent investigation has revealed that someone thought to be an aid worker killed by Navy SEALs in Afghanistan was actually a spy working for MI6, the British intelligence agency. Linda Norgrove was employed at Development Alternatives Incorporated, a U.S. contractor working in Afghanistan, when she was captured by the Taliban in September of 2010. Norgrove was killed in a rescue attempt the following month, when she was struck by a fragmentation grenade thrown by a member of Navy SEAL Team 6. Click here to read more (external link).