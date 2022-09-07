The Real Winners Of The US War In Afghanistan

Inkstick: A year after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the world is still coming to terms with the full extent of the costs of that war — not only the budgetary costs, but also the lost human lives, the destruction of health facilities and other infrastructure, and the impacts on the environment. At first glance, it seems like a war in which everyone lost. Yet, one small group did not: the contractors who received funding from the US Department of Defense. Click here to read more (external link).