The Pentagon cannot justify spending in Afghanistan

The Hill: According to a Department of Defense Inspector General report, the Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan (CSTC-A) cannot account for $3.1 billion from 2014 to 2017 “intended to increase [Afghan security forces] effectiveness and capabilities so the [forces] can become more professional and increasingly self-sustaining.” CSTC-A also cannot account for $700 million meant for ammunition provided to Afghan security forces between 2015 and 2017. There’s also some $28 million of wasteful spending on Afghan uniforms in a decade. Click here to read more (external link).

Related