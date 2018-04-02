formats

The Pentagon cannot justify spending in Afghanistan

The Hill: According to a Department of Defense Inspector General report, the Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan (CSTC-A) cannot account for $3.1 billion from 2014 to 2017 “intended to increase [Afghan security forces] effectiveness and capabilities so the [forces] can become more professional and increasingly self-sustaining.” CSTC-A also cannot account for $700 million meant for ammunition provided to Afghan security forces between 2015 and 2017. There’s also some $28 million of wasteful spending on Afghan uniforms in a decade. Click here to read more (external link).

  1. Then what is the reason behind slaughtering local folks in Afghanistan- they don’t know you and they don’t want see you around !
    So:
    JUST GET LOST !

