The Hill: A 6-year-old child with a terminal illness who was evacuated from Afghanistan in the midst of the U.S. withdrawal in 2021 died in U.S. custody last week, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The unaccompanied child died on June 13 from “severe encephalopathy,” which is a general term for diseases and disorders that affect the brain. Click here to read more (external link).