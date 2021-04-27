State Department Orders Some U.S. Staff Out Of Afghanistan

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

April 27, 2021

The State Department has issued a travel advisory ordering U.S. government employees out of the Afghan capital, Kabul, if their work can be done elsewhere.

“Travel to all areas of Afghanistan is unsafe because of critical levels of kidnappings, hostage taking, suicide bombings, widespread military combat operations, landmines, and terrorist and insurgent attacks, including attacks using vehicle-borne, magnetic, or other improvised explosive devices (IEDs), suicide vests, and grenades,” according to the advisory, which was issued on April 27.

”On April 27, 2021, the Department ordered the departure from U.S. Embassy Kabul of U.S. government employees whose functions can be performed elsewhere,” it said.

A State Department spokeswoman told Reuters by e-mail that the order affects ”a relatively small number of employees at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul effective immediately,” but declined to discuss the exact number of staff affected.

“We do not anticipate any changes to our operations and capabilities resulting from this action,” she added.

President Joe Biden this month set a deadline for withdrawing all 2,500 U.S. troops remaining in Afghanistan on September 11, the 20th anniversary of Al-Qaeda’s attacks on the United States that triggered the war.

With reporting by Reuters

