Tolo News: John Sopko, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has strongly criticized a move by the Afghan government to appoint one of the key masterminds behind the collapse of the old Kabul Bank to take charge of a government agency. On June 1st, President Ashraf Ghani in a decree appointed Mahmoud Karzai as acting minister of urban development and land. Click here to read more (external link).

