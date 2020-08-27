SIGAR: 50% Police in South Use Drugs, 50-70% ‘Ghost Soldiers’

Tolo News: The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), citing reports by Afghan agencies, said that nearly half of all police forces in the southern regions of Afghanistan are using drugs. “Afghanistan’s General Directorate for Internal Security, partnering with National Directorate of Security, found that approximately 50% of police in Kandahar, Zabul, Helmand & Uruzgan provinces used drugs,” said SIGAR. Also, “50% to 70% of police positions were “ghost soldiers,” said SIGAR, meaning personnel listed on the books do not exist. Click here to read more (external link).