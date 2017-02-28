Sarah Sands: Will Afghanistan ever escape being a pawn in the Great Game?

Evening Standard (UK): Internal instability in the war-torn country is being made far worse by the unhelpful policies of its neighbours. President Trump’s three major security appointments all have a profound interest in the country, which separates them from President Obama’s. Defence Secretary James Mattis, National Security Adviser H R McMaster and Homeland Security chief John Kelly all have military experience in the region. Kelly’s son, Lt Robert Michael Kelly, was killed in Sangin serving with the Marines. In a speech in 2014 Kelly said the war did not end because opinion-formers had grown war-weary. In the UK, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon is pledging more military muscle to shore up the Afghan army. Click here to read more (external link).

