Russia accuses US intelligence officers of trafficking drug from Afghanistan

1TV: A top Russian diplomat has accused US intelligence officers of involvement in trafficking of drug from Afghanistan. “Those wonderful US intelligence officers, who accuse us of different things, are involved in drug trafficking. Their planes from Kandahar, from Bagram [airfield near Kabul] are flying wherever they want to – to Germany, to Romania – without any inspections,” Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special representative on Afghanistan said as quoted by TASS news agency. “Every citizen of Kabul will tell you that, everyone is ready to talk about that.” Click here to read more (external link).