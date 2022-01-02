Report Shows Massive Gain of Contractors in Afghan War

Tolo News: The outpouring of money from the US government for the Afghan war provided billions of dollars to military contractors, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. The reports also showed major instances of embezzlement. According to the report, the Defense Department spent six million dollars on a project which was aimed to import nine Italian goats to fuel the Afghan cashmere market but the project “never reached scale.” Political analysts said the US defeat in Afghanistan was due to the war becoming a business. Click here to read more (external link).