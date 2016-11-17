Rep. Rohrabacher, Afghan expert, knows Putin, emerges as State pick

Washington Examiner: With confirmation concerns increasing for President-elect Trump’s top two picks to run the State Department, Rudy Giuliani and John Bolton, top officials are now considering California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a top House foreign policy expert, according to sources. Rohrabacher, once a Reagan speechwriter and a House member since 1989, emerged Tuesday night as a possible Trump pick. His views jive closely with Trump’s on foreign policy, immigration and global warming. Click here to read more (external link).