Relations between US and UN strained over Afghanistan war reports

The Guardian (UK): The US military in Afghanistan is increasingly trying to control public information about the war, resulting in strained relations with western organisations offering different versions of events to official military accounts, the Guardian has learned. In a recent incident, the most senior US commander in Afghanistan, Gen John W Nicholson, considered banning or restricting the UN's access to a military base in Kabul, according to informed sources in both organisations.