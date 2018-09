Ariana: In an interview with a foreign news channel, Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has clarified Islamabad’s policy regarding Afghanistan. In response to the claims that some of Pakistani army and intelligence ISI were playing a double game, helping Taliban and Osama Bin Laden, the foreign minister said, “They were helping their own country (and were trying to) overcome a situation which was not of their own making,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).

