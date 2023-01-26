Pompeo’s book full of lies, Afghanistan not an obstacle to peace: Former Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh

ANI: Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday released his memoir titled “Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love”. In his memoir, Pompeo said that Afghanistan’s former president, Ashraf Ghani, and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah “led cartels that stole millions of dollars in aid money from the United States.” He said that one of the main reasons for collapsing the entire political system was the high level of corruption and the “crooked system of patronage in the country.” Click here to read more (external link).