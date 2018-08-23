Pompeo Urges Pakistan’s Khan to Take Decisive Action Against Terrorists – State Department

WASHINGTON, August 23 (Sputnik) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wished him success, and discussed the importance of Pakistan taking decision action against terrorists, the Department of State said in a press release on Thursday. “Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and wished him success,” the release said. ”

Secretary Pompeo raised the importance of Pakistan taking decisive action against all terrorists operating in Pakistan and its vital role in promoting the Afghan peace process.” Pompeo also said he is looking forward to having a productive, bilateral relationship with Khan’s government, the release added.

Khan, who leads Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insafh party, was elected prime minister on Friday following a vote in the National Assembly, where he gained the support of 176 lawmakers out of a total of 272. Khan received almost twice as many votes as those cast for his main rival, Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the center-right Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party.