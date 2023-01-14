Pompeo Says Ashraf Ghani “Stole The Election”

Tolo News: Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Mohammad Ashraf Ghani stole the election just more effective than his competitor at stealing votes. Pompeo added that Ghani was never asked to step down from power. “He would think that I did, but I didn’t. I was incredibly frustrated with president Ghani, it took us to step in and finally get all the Afghans to the negotiating table. This was an effort that president Obama had tried to undertake even a little bit before that I just to get the conversations going and we ultimately achieved, and President Ghani was against that. He didn’t want to do that… He stole the election just more effective than his competitor at stealing votes,” Pompeo said. Click here to read more (external link).

