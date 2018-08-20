Pentagon’s Plan For Afghanistan A Total Failure: Erik Prince

Tolo News: Blackwater founder Erik Prince, who has been reportedly pushing for the US government to “privatize” the war in Afghanistan, said on Monday that one year after the launch of the Pentagon’s new strategy for South Asia, the Afghan war “remains a total failure.” Prince meanwhile said last week that he hasn’t spoken directly to Trump about the plan, but said he plans to launch an aggressive media “air campaign” to get the president to embrace it. Click here to read more (external link).