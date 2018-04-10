Antiwar.com: The Pentagon has removed all data related to troop numbers in their assorted wars from their primary data website, as of a newly released quarterly report. This means there is no longer publicly available official data on US troop levels in Iraq, Syria, or Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).
There you go again, they can get away with anything and with unlimited budget from the pockets of the regular tax-payers and the overseas unlimited supply if unmeasurable stolen assets and money.
That is how a few parasitic groups of Anglo/US elite would be capable of using all of the resources of this empire and enslaved regimes across the world to unquestionably launch the most coward and damaging military campaign in the history of humanity – all on regular folks of Islamic countries; such as, in innocent farming communities of Afghanistan in Helmand- province.
THEY ARE THE MOST DESPICABLE CREATURES ON THE FACE OF OUR PLANET.
THE POINT:
AD YOU VLEARLY NOTICR; THE RATS ARE EVEN CONCEALING STATISTICAL INFORMATION FROM THEUR OWN CITIZENS- EHICH MEANS, A FREE HAND TO RAISE HAVOCS ACROSS MILITARY-WEAK ISLAMIC COUNTRIES.
Sorry for the typing errors !
-meant to say:
As you clearly notice, the rats are even concealing normally-available statistical information from their own regular citizens- all with evil intentions.
That translates that; with free hands, the roaming warmongers and megalomaniacs will be able to unquestionably raise havoc in launching genocidal expeditions in any targeted parts of the victimized Islamic countries
RAISE YOUR HONORABLE
VOICE !
IT IS OUR DUTY TO STOP
THE EXPLOITING
MAD MEN !