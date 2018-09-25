Pentagon Adjusts Tactics Amid Rise In Govt Forces Casualties

Tolo News: The US Defense Secretary James Mattis said Monday that the US military is adjusting tactics in Afghanistan as the Taliban continue to inflict heavy casualties on local forces. “So far, they have taken hard casualties over the last year,” Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon as quoted in a report by AFP. “But they have continued to fight, and we are adjusting tactics. We’re bringing more support in certain areas,” he said, declining to go into further detail. Click here to read more (external link).

