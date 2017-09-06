Pakistan Moves To ‘Unite’ Region Against Trump Strategy

Tolo News: As global pressure mounts against Pakistan, Islamabad has opted to unite Russia, China and Turkey against the new US strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia. The remarks were made by Pakistan Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif this week after he suspended his trip to the United Sates. He said he will travel to regional countries and garner their support over the US’s rising pressure against them. Pakistan reports indicate that Asif will soon visit Moscow to discuss the US strategy. According to these reports, Pakistan has also summoned its ambassadors from regional countries to Islamabad in order to discuss the new US policy. Click here to read more (external link).