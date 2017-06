Salon: Trump is violating a basic rule of civilian control of the military: Never ask the generals if they need more resources. This president has surrounded himself with generals and surrendered crucial decision-making authority to them. What can a “mini-surge” of 5,000 more soldiers do besides assure more U.S. casualties? We weren’t able to win in Afghanistan when 100,000 of our troops were there, so what do we “win” by this so-called strategy? Click here to read more (external link).