On Afghanistan, It’s Bannon vs. Almost Everybody

The Weekly Standard: Bannon has been expressing skepticism toward increasing military action in the region, criticizing McMaster’s “quiet effort” earlier this year to convince Trump to send troops into Syria. And although Bannon did not speak up at the NSC meeting where the president decided to bomb the Syrian airfield where the Assad regime had launched a chemical attack in April, Bannon, according to one administration source, was privately against the strike and told others in the White House so. Click here to read more (external link).

Related