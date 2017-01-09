Obama Says Toughest Decision Was Over Troop Surge In Afghanistan

Tolo News: What was President Barack Obama’s hardest decision during his two terms in office? A massive troop surge in Afghanistan, he said in an interview aired Sunday. “Toughest decision was early in my presidency when I ordered 30,000 more troops into Afghanistan,” Obama, who leaves office in less than two weeks, told ABC. After a protracted debate inside the administration that pitted U.S military commanders against White House advisers, Obama announced the 30,000-troop surge in December 2009. Click here to read more (external link).

