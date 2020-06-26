formats

NY Times: Russia Offered Afghan Militants Bounties to Kill US Troops

· 3 Comments

Reuters: U.S. intelligence has concluded that the Russian military offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants in Afghanistan to kill American troops and other coalition forces, The New York Times reported Friday. Citing officials briefed on the matter, the Times said the United States determined months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit linked to assassination attempts in Europe had offered rewards for successful attacks last year. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “NY Times: Russia Offered Afghan Militants Bounties to Kill US Troops

  1. I don’t
    believe it- the
    Russian and Western
    strategists and their ground personals
    have had been, all along, working
    together as one supporting team
    in
    an
    order to
    check and undermine the rising
    of
    any serious liberating
    forces
    in and around
    Afghanistan.

    Reply

  2. In
    an order
    to
    appease the Russian
    social and political elite, the Western military authorities were
    purchasing and deploying
    lots and lots
    of
    cheap but deadly
    weapons and equipments
    from
    Russia and its allies.
    .

    Reply

