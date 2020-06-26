NY Times: Russia Offered Afghan Militants Bounties to Kill US Troops

Reuters: U.S. intelligence has concluded that the Russian military offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants in Afghanistan to kill American troops and other coalition forces, The New York Times reported Friday. Citing officials briefed on the matter, the Times said the United States determined months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit linked to assassination attempts in Europe had offered rewards for successful attacks last year. Click here to read more (external link).
I don’t
believe it- the
Russian and Western
strategists and their ground personals
have had been, all along, working
together as one supporting team
in
an
order to
check and undermine the rising
of
any serious liberating
forces
in and around
Afghanistan.
In
an order
to
appease the Russian
social and political elite, the Western military authorities were
purchasing and deploying
lots and lots
of
cheap but deadly
weapons and equipments
from
Russia and its allies.
.
*Not to mention;
Russian soldiers
of
fortune
and
smuggling
rogue pilots.
•