New Printed Afghani Will Replace Banknotes: West

Tolo News: He made the remarks while speaking about the Afghan frozen funds in a Zoom conference. “So I am very pleased to say that in the past 24 hours, we finally have seen the conclusion of currency transaction… this will mean that new printed Afghani will replace banknotes that … are virtually disintegrating in the system.” “I don’t have a great sense of exactly when those banknotes are going to show up in Afghanistan, but we are going to continue supporting the priority transaction,” West said. Click here to read more (external link).