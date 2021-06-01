NATO Foreign, Defense Ministers Talk Summit, Afghan Withdrawal

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

June 1, 2021

NATO’s foreign and defense ministers are meeting on June 1 to plan the bloc’s first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and discuss the winding down of the operation in Afghanistan after two decades of war.

The ministers are discussing a statement being drafted for the June 14 summit in Brussels, which will discuss NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s plan to revitalize the alliance, known as NATO 2030, addressing Russia, terrorism, cyber attacks, technology, the use of disinformation, climate change, and the rise of China.

“This is a pivotal moment for our alliance, and our collective security,” Stoltenberg said on the eve of the meetings. “In a more competitive and unpredictable world, we need transatlantic unity.”

Chief among the challenges is dealing with an increasingly aggressive Russia, whose defense minister announced May 31 that Russia would establish 20 new military units in its western sector this year to counter what it claims is a growing threat from NATO.

Tensions are also on the rise over China’s sovereignty claims in the South China Sea including the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

U.S. warships have been present in the South China Sea more often in recent years to discourage the Chinese claims.

The most pressing subject for debate will be winding up NATO’s operations in Afghanistan. Biden has pledged to have U.S. troops out of the conflict-ravaged country by September 11.

Major issues remain over how NATO will continue to fund the corruption-ridden Afghan security forces, whether to continue training special forces troops somewhere outside the country, and what forces will protect civilian workers, embassies, and the Kabul airport.

