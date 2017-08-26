Nation-building is the only way out of Afghanistan

The Washington Post: “Nation-building” has become something of a lightning rod in foreign policy for both parties. Obama often said that “nation-building begins at home.” There is not a great rhetorical distance from that narrative to “Make America Great Again.” In reality, nation-building is the only strategy that is likely to produce the elusive exit from Afghanistan that American leaders have sought since 2001. The clearest path to success — even if it takes far longer than anticipated — is continuing to build the capabilities of the Afghan government. Click here to read more (external link).

