Tolo News: “The West has affected all countries and they were expelled from Afghanistan in shame, for this reason, they don’t want Afghanistan to progress,” said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar urged traders to return to the country and invest here. “All traders that are in Afghanistan and abroad, we ask them to return and invest here,” said Mullah Abdul Ghani. Click here to read more (external link).