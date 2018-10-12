MoD Implementing ‘Retreating Plan’ of Afghan Forces From Vulnerable Outposts

Ariana: “In most areas, we have implemented the plan and its outcomes have been good,” said the Defense Ministry Spokesman Ghafoor Ahmad Javid. “Casualties of [Afghan armed forces] have decreased last month and the forces have shifted into offensive mode.” The plan was suggested by Trump administration months ago as part of the U.S. new strategy to protect Afghan military forces from attacks at isolated and vulnerable outposts. However, some former military officials and experts believe that the plan will allow the armed insurgents to increase their activities in remote areas of the country and that it should be reviewed. Click here to read more (external link).

