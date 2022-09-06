Ministry: US Proposes Online Education for Young Afghans

Tolo News: The acting minister of education, Noorullah Munir, held a meeting with Ron Mac Cammon, chief of the United States Educational Development Program, and said in a tweet that the US group is considering making an online education program for Afghan children and young people in remote areas. However, some lecturers at the university said that due to a lack of electricity and a lack of telecommunication services in remote areas, this does not seem practical. Click here to read more (external link).