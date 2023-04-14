Military contractor sentenced for taking bribes in Afghanistan

GCR: A US military contractor was sentenced this week to three years and 10 months in prison for accepting bribes from an Afghan contractor. Orlando Clark, 57, of Smyrna in Georgia, was deployed to Afghanistan to evaluate bids for US-funded reconstruction contracts in 2011 and 2012. The Department of Justice said Clark and co-conspirator Todd Coleman, an analyst at a different US company, accepted payments of around $400,000 from an Afghan company in return for helping it to win around 10 contracts, including one to build an Afghan police station and a security checkpoint for US forces. Click here to read more (external link).