Mattis lands in Germany as he finalizes his Afghanistan strategy

Washington Examiner: Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has touched down in Germany, one of America’s most important NATO allies, where he will be consulting with his German counterpart Ursula von der Leyen, and preparing for talks later in the week with NATO defense ministers about his soon-to-be completed strategy for winning in Afghanistan. En route Mattis spoke for 25 minutes with reporters on his plane, including your intrepid Daily of Defense correspondent, and laid out how he sees the final plan coming together. Click here to read more (external link).

