8am: Khalilzad compared Massoud to Fahim, noting that Massoud was an effective resistance leader with a charismatic and televised face, whereas Fahim was a stout man with a stiff and well–groomed beard and an introverted demeanor. Although Fahim was shrewd, he was not as skilled as Massoud in forming political coalitions. Massoud‘s death and Bon‘s trend were the only reasons that made him a national figure. Click here to read more (external link).