Khalilzad expects Ghani, Abdullah to agree on inclusive government led by Ghani

1TV: In an interview with Germany's Spiegel, Khalilzad said that the the Independent Election Commission had declared Ghani as winner of the election, but he noted that Abdullah, who rejected the results, had valid concerns. "It is important that the current political crisis does not devolve into violence," Khalilzad said. "Potential violence stemming from the political crisis would have a negative impact on the security forces, on the peace process and on Afghanistan as a whole."