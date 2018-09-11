Kerry Says Ghani Had Proposed the Establishment of NUG

Tolo News: In a book named Every Day Is Extra written by John Kerry, who was engaged in [the] establishment of [the] NUG, Kerry has written that for the first time the establishment of NUG was suggested by President Ashraf Ghani. “Ghani was a west-supporter nationalist Pashtun and technocratic words were coming out of his mouth. He has mostly worked in the US and World Bank and had problems in making an agreement with regional politicians. He had extraordinary ideas but had less experience in politics and occasionally was extreme in his reactions,” read the book. Click here to read more (external link).