8am: McCary, the former US Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan announced on Sunday in a series of tweets that Karen Decker is appointed as the new Chargé d’Affaires at the US Mission to Afghanistan. In a tweet, McCary said: “This week I am completing my assignment as the Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Mission to Afghanistan, operating from Doha since August 2021; we are grateful for the gracious support of the State of Qatar, our strategic partner.” Click here to read more (external link).