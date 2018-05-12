formats

‘Kalashnikov Has Never Let Us Down’: Afghans Go For Russian Arms

Sputnik: Since the Americans started replacing Russian firearms used by the Afghan security forces with US-made ones, Afghan officers and military experts have had a chance to compare the two and they all agree that the Russian Kalashnikovs are hands down better than their US counterparts. In an interview with Sputnik, Safiullah Mirbacha, the head of a police precinct with more than 1,000 police officers under his command, said that the Russian AK-47 is really the go-to weapon for his men. Click here to read more (external link).

