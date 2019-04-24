It’s Getting Harder to Track US Progress in Afghanistan

Defense One: It’s getting harder and harder for the public to track the U.S.military’s progress in its 17-year war in Afghanistan, the special inspector general for Afghan reconstruction warned Wednesday ahead of the release of his latest quarterly report. “What we are finding is now almost every indicia, metric for success or failure is now classified or nonexistent. Over time it’s been classified or it’s no longer being collected,” John Sopko told reporters. “The classification in some areas is needless.” Click here to read more (external link).
*Are you kidding – you lost it all !
===
==
=
YOU, LOW LIVES, ARE STILL
ON
DENIAl !
=
GIVE UP !
*
*DREAM ON !
*
*****
=====
ON LIVES
OF
INNOCENT LOCAL FOLKS .
*
Meant to say :
==========
On expenses
of
the lives of the
innocent
local folks .
*
*YOU DON’T
LOSE
ANYTHING !
*
*ALL
STOLEN MONEY !
*