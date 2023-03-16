ISIS group in Afghanistan could conduct ‘external’ attack against US in 6 months, US commander says

Fox News: The ISIS group operating in Afghanistan will likely be capable of conducting “external operations” against the U.S. and Western allies within just six months, a U.S. commander testified Thursday. Gen. Michael Kurilla, leader of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., pressed him on how soon he believed that ISIS-K, the branch of the Islamic State operating in Afghanistan, might be capable of carrying out attacks outside of Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).