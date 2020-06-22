Iran’s Chabahar port spared from US sanctions in rare cooperation

Al Jazeera: Despite escalating tensions, both countries see Iran’s Chabahar port as key to stabilising neighbouring Afghanistan. Chabahar port in the Sistan-Balochistan province of Iran is a hub of activity and one of the country’s economic lifelines. Located on the southeastern edge of the country, it is the only Iranian entity of its kind that has been spared from American sanctions. As a result of the exception, Afghanistan is able to import Iranian fuel and Iranian-made goods considered vital for humanitarian assistance, but the port also serves other US interests in the region. Click here to read more (external link).