Iran Is New Center of Al-Qaeda, Says Khalilzad

Khaama: The former US special representative for the reconciliation in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, said that Iran "would be the centre of Al-Qaeda," impacting Iran's ties with the rest of the world. In an interview with Tolonews, Khalilzad said Iran would serve as the group's centre more than anywhere else. "Once Afghanistan was a centre for Al-Qaeda, but Al-Qaeda has changed, and its small groups have become a network in various world areas. However, if any centre exists, it should be Iran," he said.