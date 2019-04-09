Iran Designates US CENTCOM As A ‘Terrorist Organization’

Tolo News: Afghan experts said the tensions between US and Iran “could affect” the situation in Afghanistan — In a reciprocal move, the Iranian Supreme National Security Council has denounced the US government as a ‘supporter of terrorism’ and has designated the US forces in west Asia or the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization. This comes a day after US designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization. Click here to read more (external link).