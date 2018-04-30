formats

In private chat with senator, Trump hints at policy shift in Afghanistan — and a return to isolationism

The Washington Post: In the days leading up to a key vote over the fate of his nominee for secretary of state, President Trump found a way to win over one of the biggest skeptics in the Senate. Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.), a rare isolationist Republican, was signaling that he would oppose Trump’s pick, then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo, a hawkish former congressman who had backed the Iraq War. Click here to read more (external link).

    Reply

