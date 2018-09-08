How the U.S. Government Misleads the Public on Afghanistan 8th September, 2018 · admin 1 Comment The New York Times: Seventeen years into the war in Afghanistan, American officials routinely issue inflated assessments of progress that contradict what is actually happening there. Click here to read more (external link). Related ‘We are losing’: Trump and his top advisors aren’t publicly admitting how bad things are in Afghanistan Afghanistan, the endless war U.S. policymakers should be wary of Pakistan’s perennial complaints about India’s role in Afghanistan
Strong sense of traditional Islamic piety
always dominated most aspects of lives; like
daily prayer calls- all through out the constellations of towns and villages that stretched below under the high peaked glaciers and lower rugged terrains along the steep mountain slopes and swift-running river flows of Punj-Shayr high valley ((roughly 75 miles long)).
Many more Interacting towns and villages were also dotted along the Punj-Shayr river banks, on its winding path ways, from
“Gul-Bahahr” rapids and falls, all the way to “Tug-Aub” hamlets
south of
“Kapisa” Province.
((next to eastern high flanks of the
“Shamali’s big valley”)).
Those loosely-connected and traditional networks of isolated communities were always culturally well-defined and tacitly maintained under unofficially-strict Islamic norms and jurisdictions which gave the whole region a rare form of “cohesive unity”- unparalleled to most other parts
of
the country at large.
Those deeply-held ancient symbolic expressions
((early 70’s)) were always acting as a sort of counterbalance to
shifting cultural modes and trends of
“Kabul City”
((roughly 60 miles southeast from the entrance to the Punj-Shayr valley))
Kabul City was rapidly modernizing and slowly turning into a major international political hub right in the midst
of
Central and Southwest Asia.
A case in point, was the presence of more than thirty embassies that were representing many countries across the world.
The intensification of tug of the cold-wars among the major international political power brokers and their collaborators,
((later 70’s and onwards)), began to gradually stir endemic regional instabilities that made the whole region, at times, greatly-vulnerable
to
extreme forms of social upheaval and foreign take overs.
The Capital was getting increasingly alienated, on its social, economical and political platforms and affairs, from the rest of the strongly-established traditional rural lives, outside the mainstreams of the Capital city where foreigners, ((even hippies)), were freely mingling and actively pushing and selling their unique agendas to agents of the government and local businesses
The political mobilization and later tactical resistance and stands of the alliance under
Ahmad Shah Massood’s charismatic ideological and military leadership against the Soviet invasion ((December of 1979)) turned as a solid model, for most other parts of the country.
The mottos of his movement were closely resonated with the traditional cultural and religious aspirations of the majority of the people of Afghanistan
Social mobilization of the Muslim people of
“Punj-Shayr”, ((a conservative and isolated river valley bastion)), was set to be used as a model for the rest of the country- it was the beginning of a “sacred cause” that soon transcended the
geographic boundaries
and
ethnic lines.
The wise leadership formulated something special by embracing
deeply-rooted traditionally-practical schools of Islamic jurisprudence as inspirational guide- it was all meant to address the cherished traditional religious norms, as well as, the cultural independence of those isolated folks that were increasingly coming under intense social pressures and harmful grips of foreign-inspired ideologies.
Ahmad Shah Massood was keenly aware of his position and the required urgency and devotion to help counter the imposing agendas that were mainly serving the exclusive geopolitical interests of the imposing powers.
Soon, after the Soviet departure from Afghanistan, ((1989)), all hopeful signs of a peaceful Afghanistan dashed; due to executions of new rounds of destabilizing plots that were obviously meant to perpetuate anarchies and derail peaceful process among the Islamic political parties inside Afghanistan.
The dilemmas of the presence of arrogantly-poised and menacing foreign military and diplomatic corps, on one hand, and the critically-importance of a peaceful resolution as a final aspiration of the regular folks, on the other hand, kept
Ahmad Shah Massood
and
other honorable resistance leaders vigilant, as well as,
suspiciously-puzzled- all due to greedy and savage natures of the foreign-conceived
dirty schemes and their
direct
and/or
indirect
military interventions.
Obviously, the main purpose of the foreign perpetrators was to maintain the powerful mass movements of Afghanistan at bay- by keeping the internal infernos aflame under the intense fires of
imposed anarchies
and
disunity.
In spite of major efforts
by
Ahmad Shah Massood; his associates and other honorable Islamic leaders of Afghanistan, the leaderships
of
the bullying international powers were able
to
deprive
the great people
of
Afghanistan, once again, from restoration
of
civilized
law and order
