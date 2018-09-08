formats

How the U.S. Government Misleads the Public on Afghanistan

The New York Times: Seventeen years into the war in Afghanistan, American officials routinely issue inflated assessments of progress that contradict what is actually happening there. Click here to read more (external link).

How the U.S. Government Misleads the Public on Afghanistan

  1. ON
    *A Sacred Mission:
    GREAT
    AHMAD SHAH MASSOOD
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN
    .
    Strong sense of traditional Islamic piety
    always dominated most aspects of lives; like
    daily prayer calls- all through out the constellations of towns and villages that stretched below under the high peaked glaciers and lower rugged terrains along the steep mountain slopes and swift-running river flows of Punj-Shayr high valley ((roughly 75 miles long)).

    Many more Interacting towns and villages were also dotted along the Punj-Shayr river banks, on its winding path ways, from
    “Gul-Bahahr” rapids and falls, all the way to “Tug-Aub” hamlets
    south of
    “Kapisa” Province.
    ((next to eastern high flanks of the
    “Shamali’s big valley”)).

    Those loosely-connected and traditional networks of isolated communities were always culturally well-defined and tacitly maintained under unofficially-strict Islamic norms and jurisdictions which gave the whole region a rare form of “cohesive unity”- unparalleled to most other parts
    of
    the country at large.
    Those deeply-held ancient symbolic expressions
    ((early 70’s)) were always acting as a sort of counterbalance to
    shifting cultural modes and trends of
    “Kabul City”
    ((roughly 60 miles southeast from the entrance to the Punj-Shayr valley))
    *
    Kabul City was rapidly modernizing and slowly turning into a major international political hub right in the midst
    of
    Central and Southwest Asia.
    *
    A case in point, was the presence of more than thirty embassies that were representing many countries across the world.
    *
    The intensification of tug of the cold-wars among the major international political power brokers and their collaborators,
    ((later 70’s and onwards)), began to gradually stir endemic regional instabilities that made the whole region, at times, greatly-vulnerable
    to
    extreme forms of social upheaval and foreign take overs.
    *
    The Capital was getting increasingly alienated, on its social, economical and political platforms and affairs, from the rest of the strongly-established traditional rural lives, outside the mainstreams of the Capital city where foreigners, ((even hippies)), were freely mingling and actively pushing and selling their unique agendas to agents of the government and local businesses
    The political mobilization and later tactical resistance and stands of the alliance under
    Ahmad Shah Massood’s charismatic ideological and military leadership against the Soviet invasion ((December of 1979)) turned as a solid model, for most other parts of the country.
    *
    The mottos of his movement were closely resonated with the traditional cultural and religious aspirations of the majority of the people of Afghanistan
    Social mobilization of the Muslim people of
    “Punj-Shayr”, ((a conservative and isolated river valley bastion)), was set to be used as a model for the rest of the country- it was the beginning of a “sacred cause” that soon transcended the
    geographic boundaries
    and
    ethnic lines.
    The wise leadership formulated something special by embracing
    deeply-rooted traditionally-practical schools of Islamic jurisprudence as inspirational guide- it was all meant to address the cherished traditional religious norms, as well as, the cultural independence of those isolated folks that were increasingly coming under intense social pressures and harmful grips of foreign-inspired ideologies.
    Soon, after the Soviet departure from Afghanistan, ((1989)), all hopeful signs of a peaceful Afghanistan dashed; due to executions of new rounds of destabilizing plots that were obviously meant to perpetuate anarchies and derail peaceful process among the Islamic political parties inside Afghanistan.
    The dilemmas of the presence of arrogantly-poised and menacing foreign military and diplomatic corps, on one hand, and the critically-importance of a peaceful resolution as a final aspiration of the regular folks, on the other hand, kept
    Ahmad Shah Massood
    and
    other honorable resistance leaders vigilant, as well as,
    suspiciously-puzzled- all due to greedy and savage natures of the foreign-conceived
    dirty schemes and their
    direct
    and/or
    indirect
    military interventions.
    Obviously, the main purpose of the foreign perpetrators was to maintain the powerful mass movements of Afghanistan at bay- by keeping the internal infernos aflame under the intense fires of
    imposed anarchies
    and
    disunity.

    In spite of major efforts
    by
    Ahmad Shah Massood; his associates and other honorable Islamic leaders of Afghanistan, the leaderships
    of
    the bullying international powers were able
    to
    deprive
    the great people
    of
    Afghanistan, once again, from restoration
    of
    civilized
    law and order
    Reply

