5 thoughts on “How many bombs have been dropped in Afghanistan?

  2. They make a lot of money off this dirty game- they get rid of the old stockpiles and manufacture lots more that are compatible to modern imposed warfares in Islamic countries.
    ***
    **
    *
    It is true; the reason I know it
    because I used to work with the most corrupt and criminal lethal arms dealers on the face of the earth- an
    US owned military contracting
    company- HONEYWELL INC
    of
    Minnesota.
    ========
    ========
    •••••••••••••
    THEY ARE
    ALL
    PARASITES !

    Reply

  3. THIS CRIMINAL COMPANY
    AVOIDS US GOVERNMENT MONOPOLY LAWS PERPETUALLY
    BY SPINNING OFF THEIR MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO NEW SMALLER COMPANIES. THAT IS HIW THEY GIVEVAWAY THE EXTREMELY-PROFITABLE EXTRA WORJ-LOADES OF MILITARY-RELATED CONTRACTS – HUGE AMOUNT OF MONEY, DUE TO IMPOSED WARS IN AFGHANISTAN AND IRAQ, GOING INTO THE POCKETS OF A FEW
    CLOSELY AFFILIATED
    PARASITES.
    ***************
    STOP
    the little and big parasites !
    =============••••••••••••
    ==============•••••••••••
    THEY COULD EASILY ERADICATE THE ENDEMIC SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC ILLS OF THE US GHETTOS IF THOSE COWARD EXPLOITER ARE FORCED TO SPEND A FRACTION OF THOSE POCKETED AND STOLEN MONEY ON THOSE URGENTLY AND IMMEDIATELY- NEEDED
    EXTREMELY POOR DISTRICTS ACROSS THE US.

    Reply

