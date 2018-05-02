How many bombs have been dropped in Afghanistan? 2nd May, 2018 · admin 5 Comments Defense News: Just how many munitions have been released in Afghanistan and Iraq/Syria during the past few years? Well, a lot. Click here to read more (external link).
All will be declassified in one hundred years- you will be long dead before
finding the real figure.
They make a lot of money off this dirty game- they get rid of the old stockpiles and manufacture lots more that are compatible to modern imposed warfares in Islamic countries.
***
**
*
It is true; the reason I know it
because I used to work with the most corrupt and criminal lethal arms dealers on the face of the earth- an
US owned military contracting
company- HONEYWELL INC
of
Minnesota.
========
========
•••••••••••••
THEY ARE
ALL
PARASITES !
THIS CRIMINAL COMPANY
AVOIDS US GOVERNMENT MONOPOLY LAWS PERPETUALLY
BY SPINNING OFF THEIR MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO NEW SMALLER COMPANIES. THAT IS HIW THEY GIVEVAWAY THE EXTREMELY-PROFITABLE EXTRA WORJ-LOADES OF MILITARY-RELATED CONTRACTS – HUGE AMOUNT OF MONEY, DUE TO IMPOSED WARS IN AFGHANISTAN AND IRAQ, GOING INTO THE POCKETS OF A FEW
CLOSELY AFFILIATED
PARASITES.
***************
STOP
the little and big parasites !
=============••••••••••••
==============•••••••••••
THEY COULD EASILY ERADICATE THE ENDEMIC SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC ILLS OF THE US GHETTOS IF THOSE COWARD EXPLOITER ARE FORCED TO SPEND A FRACTION OF THOSE POCKETED AND STOLEN MONEY ON THOSE URGENTLY AND IMMEDIATELY- NEEDED
EXTREMELY POOR DISTRICTS ACROSS THE US.
THEY ARE LIVING IN WORSE CONDITION THAN THE POOREST IN THIRD WORLD COUNTRIES.
.
THE GOVERNING PARASITES ARE NOT EVEN ASHAMED OF IT.
They are the same rats who are crisscrossing Afghanistan..